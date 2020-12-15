WTN President Juergen Steinmetz to Serve on Board of AMFORHT

The General Assembly for the World Association for Hospitality and Tourism Education and Training (AMFORHT) was held today virtually and hosted by Algeria.

The President of the Federation of Travel Agents in Algeria, Said Boukhelif, explained Algeria’s motivation to join AMFORHT, and was warmly welcomed by its President, Mr. Philippe Francois.

New board members were appointed and made presentations. They included:

• Said Boukhelifa, President of the Federation of Travel Agents, Algeria

• Joumana Dammous, Director of Hotel Fairs and Hospitality News, Lebanon

• Mathieu Dati, Director of Training, CECFB Abidjan, Ivory Coast

• Ismet Esenyel, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Environment, Cyprus

• Mario Hardy, CEO of PATA, Thailand

• Sophie Lacour, Research Director, France

• Cote Moreno, Director of Tourism School, ETB Balearic Islands, Spain

• Pasqual Porcel, Hotel Manager, Reunion Island, France

• George Qiao, Director of Distance Learning, 9First, China

• Rodrigo Quintanilla, Director of Culinary Art School SCARTS, San Salvador, El Salvador

• Juergen Steinmetz, President of World Tourism Network, Hawaii, USA

• Jean-Baptiste Treboul, Revue Espaces, France

Juergen Steinmetz of World Tourism Network (WTN) said on his appointment, “I am honored to serve on this important board for the next two years.” Steinmetz is the founder of WTN and said the association has already had many events, all of which can be viewed and listened to here.

Want to become a member of World Tourism Network? Click on www.wtn.travel/register

ABOUT WORLD TOURISM NETWORK

World Tourism Network (WTN) is the long-overdue voice of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the travel and tourism industry around the world. By uniting efforts, WTN brings to the forefront the needs and aspirations of these businesses and their stakeholders. The network provides a voice for SMEs at major tourism meetings along with essential networking for its members representing more than 120 countries.