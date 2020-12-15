2020’s Best Cities for Christmas in US named

With Christmas celebrations constrained by the COVID-19 pandemic but overall holiday spending expected to increase compared to 2019, the travel experts today released a report on 2020’s Best Places for Christmas Celebrations.





In order to determine which cities will offer a holly jolly holiday even amid the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, the experts compared the 100 biggest U.S. cities based on 15 key indicators of a safe and affordable Christmas. The data set ranges from COVID-19 cases to the availability of Christmas traditions to the city’s overall generosity.



Best Cities for Christmas

1. Durham, NC 11. Sacramento, CA 2. San Jose, CA 12. Virginia Beach, VA 3. Honolulu, HI 13. Atlanta, GA 4. Oakland, CA 14. Kansas City, MO 5. Raleigh, NC 15. San Diego, CA 6. Pittsburgh, PA 16. Cincinnati, OH 7. San Francisco, CA 17. Cleveland, OH 8. Portland, OR 18. Austin, TX 9. Plano, TX 19. Madison, WI 10. Seattle, WA 20. Chesapeake, VA



Key Stats