2020’s Best Cities for Christmas in US named
With Christmas celebrations constrained by the COVID-19 pandemic but overall holiday spending expected to increase compared to 2019, the travel experts today released a report on 2020’s Best Places for Christmas Celebrations.
In order to determine which cities will offer a holly jolly holiday even amid the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, the experts compared the 100 biggest U.S. cities based on 15 key indicators of a safe and affordable Christmas. The data set ranges from COVID-19 cases to the availability of Christmas traditions to the city’s overall generosity.
|Best Cities for Christmas
|1. Durham, NC
|11. Sacramento, CA
|2. San Jose, CA
|12. Virginia Beach, VA
|3. Honolulu, HI
|13. Atlanta, GA
|4. Oakland, CA
|14. Kansas City, MO
|5. Raleigh, NC
|15. San Diego, CA
|6. Pittsburgh, PA
|16. Cincinnati, OH
|7. San Francisco, CA
|17. Cleveland, OH
|8. Portland, OR
|18. Austin, TX
|9. Plano, TX
|19. Madison, WI
|10. Seattle, WA
|20. Chesapeake, VA
Key Stats
- Miami has the most Christmas tree farms (per square root of the population), 0.024851, which is 23.2 times more than in Indianapolis, the city with the fewest at 0.001072.
- Honolulu has the fewest COVID-19 cases in the past week per capita, 1,591.53, which is 7.1 times fewer than in Lubbock, Texas, the city with the most at 11,275.64.
- Orlando, Florida, has the most bakeries (per square root of population), 0.356257, which is 9.4 times more than in North Las Vegas, Nevada, the city with the fewest at 0.037850.
- Indianapolis has the lowest average price of wine, $3.63, which is 4.1 times lower than in Seattle, the city with the highest at $14.89.
- Seattle has the most food banks (per square root of population), 0.024190, which is 20.2 times more than in Boston, the city with the fewest at 0.001200.
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsCulinary Travel NewsCultural Travel NewsetnHawaii relevant global newsHospitality Industry NewsResponsible Tourism NewsShopping Travel NewsTourism NewsTravelTravel DestinationTravel NewsTravel Wire NewsUSA Travel News