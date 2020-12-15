Hawaii is the most rule-abiding state in America

We’ve all heard that “rules are meant to be broken,” but some of us take that aphorism too far.



In a year of excessive disobedience — people refusing to wear masks and even presidential candidates ignoring debate protocols, for example — it’s fair to wonder where Americans flout the rules more than others.





As we look ahead to 2021 with an eye toward positive change, experts, reflect back on arguably the worst year in recent memory with the 2020 list of the Most Rule-Defiant States.



The experts compared the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across 31 key indicators of rule-breaking behavior, from underage drinking to illegal gambling to the prevalence of COVID-19.

Hawaii‘s Rank for Some of the Rule-Defiance Metrics (51 = Most Abiding, 1 = Most defiant)

Bullying Incidents Rate; %; 2019 – 33rd

Underage Drinking Rate – 50th

Violent Crime Rate – 35th

Pedestrian Fatality Rate per 100,000 Population; 2018 – 6th

Vandalism Arrests per 100,000 Residents – 50th

Illegal Gambling Arrests per 100,000 Residents – 1st

Highlights and Lowlights: