Istanbul Airport awarded 5-star COVID-19 rating

Rising firmly in the global aviation scene with its unique architecture, strong infrastructure, superior technology and high-level travel experience it offers, Istanbul Airport was deemed worthy of the “5-Star Airport” Award according to the evaluation of Skytrax, one of the most important organizations in the international arena. Thanks to the measures taken against COVID-19, Istanbul Airport became one of only two airports in the world that was certified with the “5-Star COVID-19 Airport” rating, in addition to the “5-Star Airport” rating.

As Turkey’s gateway to the world, Istanbul Airport continues to be the pride of Turkish aviation with awards won worldwide. Adding to its sequel of awards, Istanbul Airport was recently announced the “Best European Airport for Digital Transformation” as a part of “16th ACI Europe Awards”, organised by Airports Council International (ACI), thanks to the digital infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology it employs.

Certified as a “5-Star Airport” by London-based aviation institute Skytrax, which was established in 1989, Istanbul Airport was honored with worldwide recognition alongside eight other global hub airports which successfully received the title. Moreover, Istanbul Airport earned the “5-Star COVID-19 Airport” award, which has been presented specially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fourth airport in the world to achieve this 5-Star Covid-19 certification, Istanbul Airport joined Rome Fiumicino, Hamad International and El Dorado Airport in Bogota. In addition to these achievements, Istanbul Airport has gained the privilege to be the airport with the biggest terminal in the world that has “5-Star” rating. Istanbul Airport, which received the “Airport Pandemic Certificate” issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and then signed the “COVID-19 Aviation Health Safety Protocol” published by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), before the Skytrax awards, also became the first airport in the world to obtain the “Airport Health Accreditation” certificate presented by Airports Council International (ACI).