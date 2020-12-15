Seychelles Health Authorities issue warning

Health authorities in the Republic of Seychelles issued a COVID-19 warning today after 15 new cases were recorded today in the country of less than 100,000.

This brings the total number to 202 cases. Seychelles opened up to some visitors, specifically to Israeli tourists.

2 visitors were tested positive on Friday, followed by another 2 on Saturday, plus 5 on Sunday. Visitors stayed at 3 different resort hotels. An additional five cases were detected on a yacht.

Seychelles health authorities alerted citizens to be more “mindful” of measures that prevent the spread of this virus.

This is an alarming situation also for the travel and tourism industry. Like many island nations, Seychelles is highly dependent on this sector.