Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Wins Platinum Award

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has received a second international marketing award for its “Your Space in the Sun” digital marketing campaign, created as part of the destination marketing body’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Presented by the organizers of the international MARCOM Awards, in the category of “Digital Media | Social Media | Social Branding Campaign,” the Tourism Authority received the Platinum award, the highest-level award granted.

The “Your Space in the Sun” campaign was designed to specifically speak to the new desires and needs of travelers. The campaign shows Antigua and Barbuda has the perfect antidote of space and invites people to broaden their horizons and enjoy all the space they need: space to move, space to think, space to be you.

The MARCOM Awards honors excellence in marketing and communications while recognizing the creativity, hard work and generosity of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority also recently received the Gold Travel Weekly Magellan Award for the same campaign.

As the “Your Space in the Sun” campaign continues to roll-out, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is now inviting persons to enter the “Your Space in the Sun” sweepstakes on www.visitantiguabarbuda.com, to win the escape they deserve in 2021 to Antigua and Barbuda, staying at the luxurious, all-inclusive Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa.

