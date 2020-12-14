Boost in Air Connectivity as British Airways flies to Tropical Paradise Seychelles

The Seychelles International airport of Pointe Larue welcomed British Airways again on its grounds on Sunday, December 13, 2020, after a four-week break from the safe tropical island destination.

British Airways resumes its weekly flight to Seychelles, providing the perfect opportunity for British visitors to escape to endless summer.

With the United Kingdom loosening restrictions over several areas within its territories, the sunshine at the end of the tunnel brings a good presage for the local industry.

Showing customary interest from the UK market, some 171 visitors, disembarked from the London outbound flight on Sunday.

On the same note, the airline has confirmed an optimistic projection of flight load for its upcoming voyages for the rest of the month of December, providing further comfort to the tourism operators in Seychelles.

Speaking of the return of British Airways the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB), Chief Executive Mrs Sherin Francis mentioned the destination’s appreciation to airline partners for their loyalty in such uncertain times.

“The restart of tourism for our small island is heavily dependent on air connectivity. We have been privileged to be able to count on our airline partners to remain visible and accessible. Our relationships have grown beyond all expectation and our collaborations have strengthened over the past few months. It has been a quite humbling experience for us as a small destination to realise that our allies in the industry hold equally high esteem for our destination and its potentials. The confidence of our team has been boosted by so much camaraderie,” said Mrs Francis.

As of this December Kenya Airways, Qatar Airlines and Air Austral will also be resuming their operations to the paradise destination adding their names to the list of airlines contributing to the restart of tourism for the Indian Ocean Island.

Since its reopening to commercial flights in August 2020, Seychelles has been welcoming numerous private planes and charters from various parts of the world.

Several regular flights from commercial airlines including Emirates Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines and Edelweiss have also been recurrent while the destination’s national carrier Air Seychelles resumed its operations in November.

Keeping its marketing strategy a priority on all fronts the STB holds regular virtual meetings with airline partners and is engaging in several joint marketing activities with airlines partners to keep the destination visible and reach out to their customers.

