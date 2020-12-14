New leadership team named for Hyatt Place Hyatt House Tampa

HRI Lodging announces the appointment of Patrick J. Sorge as General Manager and Arsen Khodosov as Director of Sales and Marketing for the first dual-branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House in Tampa, opening early 2021. With over two decades of combined hospitality leadership experience, Sorge and Khodosov will oversee a total of 345 guest rooms, over 3,600 square feet of meeting space, a lobby level bar and breakfast area, state-of-the-art fitness center, a rooftop pool and terrace, and a fully integrated 220-space public parking garage in the heart of downtown Tampa. HRI Lodging, LLC will oversee management of the property.

Patrick Sorge, General Manager, joins HRI Lodging from Hyatt Hotels Corporation where he most recently served as Regional Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Regional Director of Field Marketing, Northeast/Mid-Atlantic for a combined 12 years. Previously, he served as Director of Sales and Marketing at several Hyatt branded properties including the Hyatt Regency Boston, Hyatt Regency Cambridge, Hyatt Regency Pittsburgh International Airport, and Hyatt Regency Buffalo. Sorge brings extensive experience creating opening, sales, marketing and revenue strategies and collaborating with owners, franchisee management companies and internal stakeholders to Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Tampa. Sorge is a graduate of Niagra University and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Hotel and Restaurant Administration.

Arsen Khodosov, Director of Sales and Marketing, brings over 10 years in the hospitality industry to Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Tampa. Prior to joining HRI Lodging, he served as Task Force Director of Sales with Crescent Hotels & Resorts, working with brands such as Hilton, Marriott and IHG. His previously held positions include Regional Director of Sales and Marketing with Chesapeake Hospitality, Director of Sales and Marketing with Westmont Hospitality Group, and leadership roles with McKibbon Hotel Management. Khodosov graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Restaurant Management.