Policy and Travel Experts Tackle Biden Policy on Cuba

A Zoom program will be held on Thursday, December 17th at 5 p.m. ET to evaluate prospects for the reopening of travel to Cuba under the Biden-Harris Administration and implications for the US leisure industry.





The date marks the sixth anniversary of the historic announcement by Presidents Obama and Castro to normalize diplomatic relations.





Speakers include Dr. William LeoGrande, Professor of Government and Associate Vice Provost for Academic Affairs at American University and Tom Popper, the founder of Insight Cuba. Also presenting are Collin Laverty of Cuba Educational Travel and Rita McKniff of Like a Cuban, two Americans whose companies are based in Havana. The discussion is moderated by John McAuliff of the Fund for Reconciliation and Development..





The program, speaker bios and registration link are here

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E_InX9q9QjGugxXisbRYUQ





The election of Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice-President promises a rapid legal restoration of all forms of travel to Cuba permitted under the Obama Administration. At that time First Lady elect Jill Biden visited Camaguey and Havana as seen in this White House video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hc6NiDbVepI





The biggest uncertainty is the impact of Covid-19. Cuba has been reasonably successful with its control and has reopened for visitors from abroad who are tested on arrival and subject to quarantine if infected. Flights from Miami and Tampa have resumed.





The program is cosponsored by the Center for Responsible Travel (CREST). The organizer of the program, the Cuba/US People to People Partnership, is also circulating an Appeal to the Biden-Harris Administration for rapid action on Cuba that can be seen and signed here https://tinyurl.com/CubaPres