Sa Ka Fête Dominica Campaign launched

Sa Ka Fête Dominica Campaign launches and welcomes visitors from the Caribbean to experience Dominica, the Nature Island!

Sa Ka Fête, which when translated from creole means What’s Up, is a fitting theme for inviting visitors to Dominica. Sa Ka Fête Dominica highlights Dominica’s rich and vibrant culture into the Campaign and is geared at stimulating travel to Dominica sending the message that we are open for business.

The campaign specifically targets travellers from the CARICOM Travel Bubble and destinations classified as low risk. Travellers within the CARICOM Travel Bubble do not require a PCR test to enter Dominica, but for those coming from low risk destinations a negative PCR test result where samples were taken within 24-72 hours of arrival is required. These two (2) categories of travellers however are free to explore and experience the Nature Island once they have been cleared with health authorities at the ports of entry.

Airline partners, Caribbean Airlines and interCaribbean Airways, afford travelers direct flights from Barbados into Dominica with scheduled weekly flights, and with twelve (12) properties who are Covid19 certified offering packages, makes it the ideal time to embark on a Dominican adventure! From exploring the longest hiking trail in the Eastern Caribbean, experiencing the thrill of seeing the 2nd largest boiling Lake in the World, embracing the last Indigenous Peoples of the Caribbean, coming up close and personal with sperm whales, to snorkeling and diving in some of the most pristine and vibrant underwater environments, we definitely want you to know What’s Up in Dominica!