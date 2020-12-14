Naples, Marco Island and Everglades CVB announces new Deputy Director of Tourism

Paul Beirnes is the newly appointed Deputy Director of Tourism for Naples, Marco Island and Everglades CVB. Beirnes joins the team at Florida’s Paradise Coast with over 30 years of destination marketing experience that includes leadership roles at the likes of Hilton Worldwide, Visit Orlando and Disney. In this role, Beirnes will oversee the sales functions of the Bureau and assist Executive Director, Jack Wert, with day-to-day Bureau operations.

Most recently, Beirnes was Director of Destination Marketing with Hilton, representing the 18 brands within Hilton’s corporate portfolio. At Hilton, Beirnes was part of the Regional Marketing & eCommerce team where he led the development of destination-focused marketing campaigns and partnerships encompassing the State of Florida and Atlanta. Prior to his time at Hilton, Beirnes served as Director of Global Marketing and Partnership Marketing for 16 years with Visit Orlando, and, prior to that, he spent over 10 years in leadership roles at Disney within the Marketing division.

“Paul brings an incredible wealth of experience and leadership to the CVB and you would be hard pressed to find anybody more qualified to help bring the appeal of our destination to the next level,” said Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB Executive Director Jack Wert. “His experience not only in the state of Florida, but with global brands, enables the CVB to be poised to continue our growth as we move into 2021 and beyond.”

Beirnes has relocated to Naples with his wife Lynne where he is also closer to his daughter who is a student at Florida Gulf Coast University in nearby Ft. Myers. “There is an exceptional team here at the Naples, Marco Island and Everglades CVB, and I feel lucky to be a part of it,” said Beirnes. “This has been a tough year for tourism, but we see so many reasons to be optimistic for this destination, and I look forward to diving right in to make Southwest Florida the number one vacation destination for 2021.”