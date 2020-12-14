WTN temporarily suspends the Safer Tourism Seal

World Tourism Network (WTN) is temporarily suspending awarding the Safer Tourism Seal. Current applications will be worked on after the seal program is resumed. Safer Tourism Seal started with an initiative by the rebuilding.travel discussion group and is now part of the newly established World Tourism Network. WTN president Juergen Steinmetz said: "With COVID-19 infections increasing dramatically in many countries, it would not be responsible to continue with the Safer Tourism Seal initiative. The seal was mostly awarded and based on self-assessment, and never meant to be a guarantee for safety, but an encou