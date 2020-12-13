3 Tips to Help You Pay for Your Travel

You dream of seeing the world, but how you are you going to pay for it? This dream might seem even more distant if you are in debt. Take heart as many people travel the world, and few of them are millionaires. There are a number of different strategies you can use to help you get your finances in order and hit the open road.

Organize Your Finances

There are a few things you absolutely want to avoid while you are traveling, and one of those things is a financial crisis. This means that if you have never been particularly mindful of your finances, you are going to have to change that. You don’t want to get hit with any unpleasant surprises like a tax bill or a garnishment from a creditor you forgot about when you are far from home. If you are struggling with a big credit card debt, you might want to look into personal loans to eliminate that debt instead. A personal loan can offer you a much lower interest rate than a credit card, which may have rates of 18% or higher. Lenders have increasingly made efforts to streamline this process, and you can get matched with loan options in under a minute.

Sell Everything

Many people finance their travel abroad by selling everything they own. If you already live a pretty pared-down life, this might not net you much money, but if you own a house and a car, you can probably travel for years on the proceeds. Keep in mind that you will need re-entry money as well, so if you hope to someday own a house and a car again, don’t spend everything. Even if you plan to live a much simpler life on your return or you aren’t sure when or where you will settle down again, you will still need money to rent a new place and get furniture and other items.

Work as You Go

Working your way around the world is an increasingly popular way to finance travel. Once upon a time this might have meant somewhat shady practices, picking up casual work and getting paid under the table in countries where you lacked a permit, but these days, with the shift to remote work during the pandemic, or you might string together freelance contracts from various clients. From web design to life coaching, writing to programming and more, there are a huge number of jobs you can do online that will earn you enough money to keep traveling indefinitely. And don’t count out that old standby, teaching English. You can teach classes online or offline to all different kinds of learners depending on your preference. This is also one of the easiest legal jobs you can get overseas in many countries if you are a native speaker as well. It’s something you may want to look into if staying in one place for a few months or a year and becoming part of the community app