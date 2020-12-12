Skål Special Awards 2020 Honors Antonio Percario

During the Annual General Assembly of Skål International, held virtually for the first time in its history, the organization presented the Skål Special Awards 2020.

Peter Morrison, 2020 President of Skål International, awarded Antonio Percario, Skål International Rome and International Director with a Skål Special Award, “For going that extra mile in this unprecedented year.”

The motivation of the award Is a consequence of the extraordinary work of the Past President, in this year of profound crisis in the tourism sector. In particular, it considers:

The continuous search for ways to transform the Association from a series of “convivial” events to a real “work tool” for Members, both at the Club and International level.

The results of communication and dissemination of the Skål International brand through the constant presence in the press, at fairs, on institutional occasions of tourist importance.

The international commitment in the context of the Directors where the Past President Percario distinguished himself with programmatic and summary documents that guided the work of the Board.

The continuous innovations in the methods of interaction between clubs and members, clubs and institutions, clubs and associative fabric, clubs and the market; the large collection of study material for members to always provide the most up-to-date data, the most authoritative opinions, and the most relevant news of the moment.

All this work is linked by the passion and energy invested in the association to give Skål Rome an important role even in the face of the deepest and longest crisis in the sector.

President Paolo Bartolozzi and the board are grateful to their Past President Antonio Percario for all he has done over the years and continues to do both during the months of the COVID crisis and in the preparation of new proposals for the coming months and years.

Prof. Antonio Percario is International Director of Skål International, co-founder of SKÅL Europe, Director of Skål Italia, MDO, and head of the Skål Roma Press Office.