Israeli tourists travel to once forbidden lands – thousands every day.

Israel outbound tourism is booming with ten- thousand of Israelis traveling to new destinations. These new destinations had been unreachable ever since the State of Israel became independent. From now options to many flights a day from Israel to the Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other Arab destinations, brings a brand new travel outbound market from zero to boom

Celebrating the launch of the World Tourism Network (WTN) with a month of interesting events from all over the world, Dov Kalmann, CEO of Pita Marketing in Tel Aviv, Israel, shared his thoughts on his country’s current tourism situation at a virtual meeting held on December 9, 2020.

“Like any other country we have suffered a lot from COVID-19. We were among the first countries to close our borders with the first lockdown, and we were the first country in the world with a second lockdown. We are now a bit out of that period although there are warnings now of a third lockdown,” Kalmann said.

In this period of being in between, he said they hope to see the ultimate solution of this dramatic period and find themselves in a post-COVID period from April onwards on a global level.

Kalman went on to share the foundation of the Israeli outbound tourism market, saying it should and could be of major interest to the global tourism brands regarding their small and booming market.

“There are 14.6 million Jews in the world out of which 7 million are living in Israel with a total population of 9 million. Out of that 9 million, in 2019, we had 8.1 million trips made by 4.7 Israelis. This is an amazing number of per capital for travel. Israelis are almost born with a suitcase. It is a history of 2,000 years of us Jews wandering around the world, with Moses maybe as the first tour guide.”

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz, founder of the World Tourism Network, said as WTN launches, they have already had around 12 events, all of which can be viewed and listened to here.

