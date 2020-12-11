PAL Airlines announces new winter schedule for Atlantic Canada and Quebec

PAL Airlines announced new enhanced winter schedule for Atlantic Canada and Quebec, designed to meet market demand with new capacity, solidify its new fleet of Q400 aircraft in regular commercial service and enhance connectivity across its network.

“PAL Airlines continues to manage our way forward based on a strategy of staying close to our customers and connected to the communities we serve,” said Calvin Ash, President of PAL Airlines. “We’re confident the growth we’ve announced today responsibly matches our capacity to market demand while allowing us to continue meeting the needs of our customers and expanding our network in the near future.”

PAL Airlines continues to maintain an extensive presence throughout Atlantic Canada and Quebec with scheduled passenger and cargo services to a variety of destinations. Today’s updated schedule specifically introduces two new routes, Moncton – Deer Lake and Moncton – Wabush, that allow for easy expansion as seasonal demand increases. These additions also solidify PAL Airlines’ presence in Moncton ahead of the initiation of our previously announced Moncton – Ottawa service, intended to start as travel restrictions in Atlantic Canada are progressively reduced.

PAL Airlines has also increased frequencies across our Quebec market offering additional services throughout the region and enhancing connectivity between our Montréal and Wabush hubs. As our new schedule is introduced, PAL Airlines will monitor events in the market and continue working with industry partners and customers to enhance scheduled services and meet community requirements.

“PAL Airlines’ success has always been built on quickly adapting our services in line with the needs of our customers,” said Mr. Ash. “Our ability to implement the schedule enhancements announced today is a direct reflection of our collaboration with community partners in Atlantic Canada and Quebec and of our long-standing commitment to service in those regional markets.”