Seychelles Guards Middle Eastern Ties

Seychelles strengthens its relationships with Middle Eastern travel trade partners through the Seychelles Tourism Board’s (STB) participation in the first virtual Gulf Travel Show on November 23, 2020.

The two-day virtual event united around 2,500 participants joining in from 59 countries across the globe, with the Middle East Seychelles Tourism Board Office representing the island destination in networking and paving a path towards the recovery of the tourism industry.

The first virtual edition of the GTS used an impressive and user-friendly platform which displayed the convention centre, a virtual hall, auditorium, and exhibition hall, creating an immersive virtual experience. Amongst the 40 exhibitors was the STB Team, who kept visitors updated about the destination, the latest safety measures and products. Whilst visiting these virtual booths, visitors also met with the representatives and had access to essential documents and videos.

The virtual show’s gamified system fostered a dynamic atmosphere with the leader board encouraging visitors to participate in the different talks and to connect with the exhibitors. Insightful and engaging panel discussions, including an explanation of trends defined by technology companies, led by local and international industry leaders drew in visitors.

Representing STB at the event was Mr Ahmed Fathallah, member of the STB Dubai Team, who said “This show brought together industry experts, world-class speakers and attendees from across the region all under one virtual roof. STOME will continue to take part in these regional activities to continue to spearhead the gradual restart of the tourism industry. We will always be here for our trade partners and continue to offer and extend the assistance that we can give.”

Hosted by TravTalk Middle East, the Gulf Travel Show provided a platform for exhibitors to, not only network and market their products, but also discover a recovery path for the tourism industry.

