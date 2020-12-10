Saint Lucia first Caribbean island to launch Augmented Reality filters

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) continues to inspire wanderlust with a new interactive digital experience on Instagram, introducing five custom Augmented Reality (AR) Filters themed in signature Saint Lucian looks and experiences.

Saint Lucia is the first Caribbean Tourism Authority to launch custom AR Filters. The SLTA is transporting users on a virtual experience inspired by Saint Lucian culture, heritage and popular island adventures. Augmented Reality (AR) is a fun and interactive way to inspire travel through virtual reality in a playful way.

The new AR Filters can be accessed on the @travelsaintlucia Instagram account by first selecting the effects tab with the smile icon, then pressing “Try It”. Users can choose from five custom filters that reflect Saint Lucian experiences. Filters include an iconic Sulphur Springs mud mask, a cultural madras hat, Carnival inspired headpiece, an underwater snorkel, and a Saint Lucia flag-colored flower crown.

The filters are accessible using either the front or back camera. Users can select the filters to feature in a photo, video or boomerang — along with adding stickers, drawings and text before sharing on their Instagram feed, story or Direct Message.

To encourage excitement about Saint Lucia and the new filters, the SLTA is offering the chance for one lucky winner to win a 5-night all-inclusive stay at Bay Gardens Resorts(@BayGardensResorts). The contest is open to the USA, Canada, UK, and Caribbean National Residents from now through January 23, 2021. A winner will be randomly selected and announced on January 24, 2021.

HOW TO ENTER THE SAINT LUCIA AR CONTEST: Step 1: Follow @TravelSaintLucia & @BayGardensResorts on Instagram. Step 2: Post using any of the five AR Filters on your Instagram feed or story and tag @TravelSaintLucia.

Saint Lucia is open to visitors and has COVID-19 protocols in place.