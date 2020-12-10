Sri Lanka will open its borders to tourists in January

Sri Lanka is ready to receive foreign tourists from January 2021. But all travelers will have to be in quarantine for 14 days, according to the Association of Tour Operators.

Sri Lankan authorities are currently considering introducing new rules in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said.

He also clarified that tourists applying for an online visa must indicate the travel route and address of residence for the duration of the quarantine period.

Vacationers who have passed quarantine will be able to visit some of the attractions with a registered guide.

As for foreign nationals whose stay exceeds 28 days, they will be allowed to book any type of accommodation.