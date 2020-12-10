There’s “Nothing like a Nevisian Holiday!”

Nevis is entering merrily into the spirit of the festive season, bringing the warmth and good cheer from the island to friends and family, residents and guests at home and abroad. The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) in collaboration with the Department of Community Development and the Hermitage Inn will present “Nothing like a Nevisian Holiday,” a virtual celebration, on Saturday, December 19, from 3:00 pm-7:00 pm AST (2:00 pm – 6:00 pm EST).

According to Jadine Yarde, CEO, Nevis Tourism Authority: “2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, and we wanted to embrace the holiday spirit while showcasing the amazing talent which resides on our island. We are inviting viewers to share in our festive celebration and experience our favorite holiday traditions; we hope they will be inspired to join us in person next year on a fabulous Nevis vacation.”

The grand celebration will feature exhilarating performances by the Ceolis Choir, the David Dynasty Masquerade and the Sugar Hill String Band. Christmas storytellers, island chefs showcasing a variety of traditional dishes, a Hermitage style Christmas feast and much more, round out the exciting holiday program. The Hon. Eric Evelyn, Nevis’ acclaimed Minister of Culture, will serve as host for the event, which will be streamed live on @NevisNaturally, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and all St. Kitts and Nevis Media Platforms.

Be sure to tune in on Saturday, December 19, between 3:00 pm-7:00 pm AST (2:00 pm – 6:00 pm EST), for the “Nothing like a Nevisian Holiday” fun-filled variety showcase. The NTA extends a big thanks to all the performers and partners who are helping to bring what promises to be a truly memorable event to life.

For travel and tourism information on Nevis please visit the Nevis Tourism Authority website at www.nevisisland.com

About Nevis

Nevis is part of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis and is located in the Leeward Islands of the West Indies. Conical in shape with a volcanic peak at its center known as Nevis Peak, the island is the birthplace of the founding father of the United States, Alexander Hamilton. The weather is typical of most of the year with temperatures in the low to mid-80s°F / mid 20-30s°C, cool breezes and low chances of precipitation. Air transportation is easily available with connections from Puerto Rico, and St. Kitts. For more information about Nevis, travel packages and accommodations, please contact the Nevis Tourism Authority, USA Tel 1.407.287.5204, Canada 1.403.770.6697 or our website www.nevisisland.com and on Facebook – Nevis Naturally.

