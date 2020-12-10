Cebu Pacific increases flight frequency for key Asian destinations

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest carrier, increases flight frequency between Manila and key Asian destinations, including Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, Dubai and Japan. The airline is on track with its efforts to gradually rebuild its international flight network.

As border restrictions begin to ease, CEB has beefed up the frequency of its international flights to cater to increased demands for flights during the festive season. Flights between Manila and Singapore will now operate with an increased frequency of three times weekly, while flights between Manila and Dubai will operate 6 times weekly.

CEB will also begin three times weekly flights between Manila and Hong Kong and Manila and Nagoya, starting 10 December and 13 December respectively.

Cebu Pacific intends to operate the following international flights, subject to government approval:

Route Flight No. New Frequency ​​Manila – Dubai 5J 14 Tue/Thu/Sun

*Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sun (starting 13 Dec) Dubai – Manila 5J 15 Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun *Daily (starting 14 Dec) Seoul – Manila 5J 187 Thu/Sat (starting 17 Dec) Manila – Seoul 5J 188 Thu / Sat Manila – Osaka – Manila 5J 828 Fri *Mon/ /Fri (starting 14 Dec) Manila – Nagoya – Manila 5J 5038 Tue / Thu *Tue/Thu/Sun (starting 13 Dec) Manila – Tokyo – Manila 5J 5054 Wed / Sat Manila – Hong Kong 5J 116 Thu/Sun *Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun (starting 13 Dec) Hong Kong – Manila 5J 117 Thu/Sun *Tue/Thu/Sun (starting 13 Dec) Singapore – Manila 5J 804 Wed/Fri/Sun Manila – Singapore 5J 803 Tue/Thu/Sat Manila – Taipei – Manila 5J 310 Fri (starting 18 Dec)

*Flights schedule are updated as of 10 December 2020

“We continue to take a conservative yet optimistic approach in anticipation of heightened travel demand during the festive period. As part of our commitment to aid individuals who are stranded and overseas Filipino eager to come home, we have increased the frequency of our flights to key Asian destinations,” said Candice Iyog, Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience of Cebu Pacific.

Travel regulations issued by the respective governments will be implemented as necessary. Additionally, in line with directives from the Philippine government, all Cebu Pacific passengers will be required to wear face shields during the entire flight. This is on top of the mandatory use of face masks upon entering the airport terminal until arrival at the destination.

CEB strictly implements its multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. These preventive measures include procedures for contactless flights, Antigen testing before duty for staff and crew, as well as a cleaning and disinfection protocol from ground facilities to aircraft.

All CEB aircraft undergo extensive daily disinfection before, during and after flights. Jet aircraft are also equipped with High Efficiency Particular Arrestor (HEPA) filters with 99.9% efficiency to trap and kill off live bacteria and viruses trapped by the filter media. These stricter protocols and SOPs are put in place to ensure virus transmission is low or virtually non-existent.

CEB has also adjusted its policies—allowing for increased flexibility and added peace of mind given the developing situation for air travel. These options include unlimited rebooking and extension of the Travel Fund validity to two years for travels from now till 31 December 2020. For passengers with cancelled flights, or those who want to voluntarily alter travel plans, they may manage their bookings through the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website.