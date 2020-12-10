Travel from Canada to Costa Rica projected to grow 54.6% by 2024

The number of international travelers from Canada to Costa Rica is set to grow from 233,143 in 2019 to 360,344 in 2024, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%, say travel data and analytics experts.

The latest report, ‘Source Market Insight: Canada (2020)’, reveals that the country’s year-round warm climate, an abundance of direct flights between the two nations, and extensive beaches will continue to increase international visitation from Canada, which is set to become the fastest growing destination for Canadians in the Americas region.

With a variety of direct flight options available from regional airports across Canada, Costa Rica is a very accessible market for Canadians. The country has a wealth of attractions to offer tourists from simple beachside locations to conservation areas, which means the country is well equipped to cater for all traveler types within the Canadian source market.

The survey found that a key reason for outbound travel from Canada is relaxing on a sun and beach holiday. Costa Rica has an abundance of beaches, which will allow the country to capitalize on this growing trend among Canadian travelers who seek to relax by the sea on their holiday. As the country looks to recover from the impact of COVID-19, Canada could become an increasingly important source market.

Costa Rica is striving to become an eco-tourism destination and seeks to be the first carbon-neutral country by 2100. This plays well to the 37% of Canadians who said they are interested in and would actively buy products that are better for the environment*.

The country’s focus on eco-tourism could encourage more tourists from Canada to visit. With the COVID-19 pandemic shining a light on the negative impact humans are creating upon the environment, it is likely more consumers will make a more environmentally conscious decision when it comes to their next holiday destination and Costa Rica is well-placed to benefit from this.

* Data taken from survey of 701 Canadians