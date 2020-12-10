Travelport CEO appointed to United States Travel and Tourism Advisory Board

Travelport CEO, Greg Webb, has been appointed by United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross as a member of the United States Travel and Tourism Advisory Board. Greg will serve a two-year term and join the first meeting of the Board in early 2021.

“This is a crucial moment as the whole travel industry pulls together to respond and recover strongly from the impacts of the global pandemic. I’m honored to join my peers from across the travel sector to share our knowledge and insights and ensure we make the new travel experience safe, secure and exciting” said Greg Webb, CEO, Travelport. “I’ve spent most of my career in travel and transportation and want to do everything I can to support the work of the United States Travel and Tourism Advisory Board as they strive to support the vitality of the industry.”

The United States Travel and Tourism Advisory Board serves as the advisory body to the Secretary of Commerce on matters relating to the travel and tourism industry in the United States. The Board advises the Secretary on government policies and programs that affect the U.S. travel and tourism industry, offers counsel on current and emerging issues, and provides a forum for discussing and proposing solutions to industry-related problems.