Ring in the New Year in Thailand with Centara

The end of the year is nearly upon us, so gather your family and friends and celebrate in style with Centara Hotels & Resorts! Thailand’s leading hotel operator is giving all local residents the chance to mark the arrival of 2021 with exclusive packages all across the Kingdom. So, whether you want to ring in the New Year with a glittering rooftop party or a romantic beachfront retreat, Centara has the perfect option.

Thai nationals and expats who book a stay on December 31, 2020, at a choice of 12 Centara hotels and resorts in Thailand, will be treated to a wealth of enticing extras that are sure to add a little extra sparkle to every stay. On the day of arrival, guests will receive a guaranteed early check-in, to make their year-end adventure last as long as possible, as well as a complimentary upgrade to next room category (upon request).

Couples, families and friends can spend the last day of the year exploring the wonders of their chosen destination, or simply unwinding at their hotel or resort. With a 20% discount on all spa treatments, guests can end 2020 feeling fully refreshed and relaxed! Then as the sun sets, Centara will host a series of spectacular New Year’s Eve dinners filled with festive cheer and goodwill. With a table for two included in every package, this magical New Year’s Eve will live long in the memory.

The final day of the year is not only an occasion for couples, however, families are invited to bring their children, with free stays for up to two children at every hotel. Then on the first morning of 2021, Centara will offer complimentary breakfast for two people.

Centara’s New Year’s Eve packages are available at a choice of 12 hotels and resorts in diverse and highly-desirable destinations all across the Kingdom, including Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Trat, Rayong, Krabi, Phuket, Hat Yai, Krabi, Mae Sot and Udon Thani. So, whether you’re seeking a blissful beachfront break, a stylish city staycation, a fun-filled family holiday or an enchanting upcountry escape, everyone can ring in the New Year with their loved ones in Thailand with Centara.

Rates for this enticing package start from just THB 1,920 net per room per night for CentaraThe1 members. Not a member yet? Register for free at www.centarahotelsresorts.com/sign-up.



The New Year’s Eve packages must be purchased by December 31, 2020 and stays must be taken on December 31, 2020. Terms and conditions apply.



For more information and reservations, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/featured-packages/new-year-eve-package

ABOUT CENTARA

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 81 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. The group’s newest Centara Reserve brand was unveiled in 2020 as an experiential luxury collection, inviting guests to discover a new era of story-driven hospitality starting with Centara Reserve Samui.

Centara also operates state-of-the-art convention centers and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travelers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty program, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

