Accor announces 2021 new hotels opening in Australia and New Zealand

From the launch of the Mövenpick brand in Australia, to the first internationally recognized five-star hotel to be built in Adelaide in 30 years – Sofitel Adelaide, and two brand new The Sebel properties, 2021 will be a strong year of new hotel openings for Accor in the Pacific. The new openings in 2021 represent a strong investment in tourism for the Pacific region.

Accor Pacific CEO, Simon McGrath, said: “With the domestic leisure market growing, Australia and New Zealand are well positioned to capture both domestic travelers and returning international travelers when the borders reopen. The new properties represent the best of Accor, in the most desirable destinations and offer an exceptional choice for guests. We have worked with outstanding partners to make these properties become a reality and all hotels, resorts and apartments will be part of our award-winning ALL loyalty program.”

From Sydney to Hobart and Auckland to Wellington – the following hotels are some of Accor’s most anticipated new properties scheduled to open in Australia and New Zealand in 2021…

NSW | THE PORTER HOUSE HOTEL SYDNEY – MGALLERY: Accor will open anew-build luxury boutique MGallery hotel, The Porter House Hotel Sydney, on Castlereagh Street in late 2021. This landmark mixed-use development will comprise a 36-storey tower with a 121-room hotel housed over levels 1-9 with 131 residential apartments above on levels 10-34. Designed by the award-winning Candelapas & Associates architects, the hotel and residential apartments will interweave the existing 1870s heritage-listed Porter House adjacent to the tower, which will be thoughtfully redeveloped as part of the project. Guest rooms and suites in the new tower will take their cue from the heritage building with thoughtful use of materials and detailing. The Porter House Hotel will also feature an array of additional facilities, including lobby, pool and fitness centre, two restaurants, a fourth floor bar with roving art gallery, meeting and private dining facilities and a business centre.

VIC | THE SEBEL MELBOURNE RINGWOOD: The Sebel Melbourne Ringwood is on track to open in February 2021, which will bring 103 rooms, including full apartment-style rooms, to Melbourne’s burgeoning Eastern suburbs growth corridor in Ringwood. Spanning six floors, the property will feature 48 studio apartments, 48 one-bedroom suites and seven two-bedroom suites, with guest access to impressive onsite amenities including, an ultra-modern fitness centre, four sophisticated and well-appointed meeting spaces, two practical function rooms, a restaurant, delicatessen and bar and an open-air terrace. Located 23km east of Melbourne’s CBD and two minutes from retail shopping mecca Eastland, Ringwood is the gateway to the Yarra Valley and a rapidly growing commercial corridor.

SA | SOFITEL ADELAIDE: On track to open in mid-2021,Sofitel Adelaide will be a world-class hotel – exuding a refined and understated sense of modern luxury with a touch of Sofitel’s renowned French decadence. Located in Currie Street in the city’s CBD, the hotel is the first internationally recognised five-star hotel to be built in Adelaide in 30 years. The hotel will be part of a 32-storey mixed-use tower, which in addition to being a hotel, will also house the tallest residential development in South Australia. Of the 32 stories, the first 24 will be dedicated to the hotel, with a total of 250 guestrooms and suites, together with leisure and business facilities, which will include a restaurant, four bars, ballroom, swimming pool, health and fitness centre, meeting and conference rooms and a Sofitel Club Lounge.

TAS | Mövenpick HOTEL HOBART: Accor will introduce its premium Swiss-born hospitality brand, Mövenpick, to Australia in January 2021. Mövenpick Hotel Hobart is set to be a warm, contemporary designed hotel with a cosmopolitan vibe that invites exploration and discovery. Located on Elizabeth Street, one of Hobart’s principal heritage streetscapes, and close to the bustling Hobart waterfront, the new build hotel is within close reach of the city’s key commercial, retail and leisure attractions and will boast 221 guestrooms and suites with spectacular views of Hobart’s historical city and harbour, an onsite restaurant, gymnasium and meeting facilities. A range of Mövenpick brand signatures will also be offered at the hotel, such as a daily ‘Chocolate Hour’ for guests.

NZ | THE SEBEL WELLINGTON LOWER HUTT: Opening in mid-2021,the new-build The Sebel Wellington Lower Hutt will overlook the Hutt River, a short drive from Wellington International Airport. Built in partnership with Hutt City Council’s project for the New Civic Centre, which includes a new 800-seater Events Centre adjoining the City’s historic Town Hall, this apartment-style hotel boasts 60 fully serviced studios and one bedroom apartments and will provide a modern and convenient place for business and leisure visitors to stay while attending conferences, exhibitions or events. Complete with a restaurant and bar, Biscotti, this new hotel embraces The Sebel brand standards, with warm, stylish and homely furnishings to make guests feel welcome as soon as they arrive.

NZ | MERCURE AUCKLAND QUEEN STREET: Mercure Auckland Queen Street is a 96-room hotel spanning eight stories. The hotel, which is slated to open its doors to guests in late quarter one 2021, will also feature a restaurant with street frontage and a boardroom, and is conveniently located in the heart of Auckland’s CDB at the top-end of Queen Street. The building is evolving from an office conversion, blossoming new life as a hotel and adding a new look to the precinct.

Guests can stay with confidence with Accor. All Accor properties have enhanced their cleaning protocols to ensure stays are as clean, safe and comfortable as possible. With ALLSAFE, Accor hotels, resorts and apartments have implemented a program of additional hygiene and safety measures, so you can stay with complete peace of mind. Through Accor’s innovative partnership with AXA, all Accor properties also offer free-of charge access to expert medical teleconsultations to guests to assist with any medical situations that may arise during their stay.

Accor brands in the Pacific include: SO/, Sofitel, MGallery, Art Series, Pullman, Swissôtel, Mövenpick, Grand Mercure, Peppers, The Sebel, Mantra, Novotel, Mercure, Tribe, BreakFree, ibis, ibis Styles, ibis Budget.