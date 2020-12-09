US Travel ‘encouraged’ by proposed COVID-19 relief framework

U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President for Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement on the announced Bipartisan Emergency COVID Relief Act of 2020:

“We are very encouraged that the bipartisan deal framework includes a number of provisions that we have long been pushing as critical to rescuing businesses and jobs.

“In particular, the second draw on PPP funds and the expansion of eligibility to non-profit organizations that promote travel and tourism will be especially beneficial to America’s hardest-hit industry.

“This relief proposal package is wisely responsive to specific needs outlined by industries that are struggling to keep their doors open and retain employees. It’s been a long and hard road to see a deal, and while more will ultimately be necessary, this framework can position the U.S. economy for a stronger recovery if it survives the next stages.”