2020 Best US Cities for New Year celebrations named

With New Year’s around the corner but the scale of celebrations limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, travel experts today released the report on 2020’s Best Cities for New Year’s.





To determine which cities are the best for safely ringing in the new year without breaking the bank, industry analysts compared the 100 biggest cities across 15 key metrics. The data set ranges from safety and COVID-19 cases to quality food delivery options and costs.



Best Cities for New Year’s 1. Virginia Beach, VA 11. Raleigh, NC 2. Honolulu, HI 12. Chesapeake, VA 3. Plano, TX 13. San Jose, CA 4. Fremont, CA 14. Norfolk, VA 5. Irvine, CA 15. Colorado Springs, CO 6. Chula Vista, CA 16. Riverside, CA 7. Lincoln, NE 17. Austin, TX 8. Santa Ana, CA 18. Madison, WI 9. San Diego, CA 19. Pittsburgh, PA 10. Anaheim, CA 20. San Francisco, CA



Key Stats