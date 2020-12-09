2020 Best US Cities for New Year celebrations named
Virginia Beach and Honolulu best cities to celebrate New Year
With New Year’s around the corner but the scale of celebrations limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, travel experts today released the report on 2020’s Best Cities for New Year’s.
To determine which cities are the best for safely ringing in the new year without breaking the bank, industry analysts compared the 100 biggest cities across 15 key metrics. The data set ranges from safety and COVID-19 cases to quality food delivery options and costs.
|Best Cities for New Year’s
|1. Virginia Beach, VA
|11. Raleigh, NC
|2. Honolulu, HI
|12. Chesapeake, VA
|3. Plano, TX
|13. San Jose, CA
|4. Fremont, CA
|14. Norfolk, VA
|5. Irvine, CA
|15. Colorado Springs, CO
|6. Chula Vista, CA
|16. Riverside, CA
|7. Lincoln, NE
|17. Austin, TX
|8. Santa Ana, CA
|18. Madison, WI
|9. San Diego, CA
|19. Pittsburgh, PA
|10. Anaheim, CA
|20. San Francisco, CA
Key Stats
- Honolulu has the fewest COVID-19 cases in the past week (per 100,000 residents), 1,544.12, which is 6.7 times fewer than in Lubbock, Texas, the city with the most at 10,405.57.
- Gilbert, Arizona, has the lowest property crime rate (per 1,000 residents), 12.03, which is 5.3 times lower than in Oakland, California, the city with the highest at 64.21.
- Miami has the most beer, wine and spirits shops (per square root of population), 0.333293, which is 27.2 more than in Garland, Texas, the city with the fewest at 0.012259.
- Indianapolis has the lowest average wine price, $3.63, which is 4.1 times lower than in Seattle, the city with the highest at $14.89.
- St. Paul, Minnesota, has the lowest pedestrian-fatality rate (per 100,000 residents), 0.32, which is 23.5 times lower than in Hialeah, Florida, the city with the highest at 7.53.
