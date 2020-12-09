Air Astana increases flight frequency to Tashkent

Air Astana has added a second frequency on the service between Almaty and Tashkent, Uzbekistan with effect from today, with flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Additionally, the service between Nur-Sultan and Tashkent will resume on 10th December, with initial once a week frequency on Thursdays.

All passengers arriving in Uzbekistan are required to provide a PCR certificate, either in English or Russian, with a negative result obtained within 72 hours of departure. Fourteen days of self-isolation at home or in a hotel on a paid basis is also required upon arrival. PCR testing is not obligatory for infants under 2 years old. Transit to third countries via Tashkent is not allowed until further notice.

All passengers arriving to Kazakhstan from the foreign countries should have a negative PCR test certificate obtained no earlier than three days prior to entry into the country. Kazakhstan citizens unable to provide certificate will be subject to three-day quarantine upon arrival while non-Kazakhstan passengers will be restricted from boarding at the departure airport. PCR testing is not obligatory for children under 5 years old.