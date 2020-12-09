Delta Air Lines eliminates international change fees

As customers consider travel in 2021 and beyond, they can look forward to more choice and control over managing their plans as Delta Air Lines is expanding on its customer-first flexibility promise.

“No year has better demonstrated the value of flexibility than this one,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “Our approach has always been to put people first, which is why we’re extending our current change fee waiver and making lasting changes to our practices, so customers have the trust and confidence they need long after the pandemic ends.”

Delta is extending among the most flexible waivers of any airline. We are waiving change fees for all U.S. domestic and international tickets purchased through March 30, 2021, making it easier for customers to book next year’s spring break or summer vacation with the confidence of knowing they can change their plans at any time, regardless of the type of ticket they booked or where they are flying.

Delta’s commitment to providing customers peace of mind complements our existing commitment to giving greater reassurance of more space by blocking middle seats and limiting onboard capacity on all flights through March 30. ​

Delta’s Flexibility Promise: No Change Fees

Simplifying the travel experience with no change fees and more flexibility is a permanent pledge Delta is delivering to customers. ​

Going beyond our waiver extension, Delta is permanently eliminating change fees for international travel originating from North America, effective immediately. Customers can expect the following:

No change fees on Delta tickets for travel originating from North America to anywhere in the world (including flights operated by joint venture and codeshare partners).

Basic Economy fares are excluded.

This follows Delta’s previous announcement of the elimination of change fees for travel within the U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands, excluding Basic Economy fares.

Delta has been a consistent leader in putting customers and their needs at the center of the travel experience, including offering more flexibility by taking steps like:

Eliminating the $150 redeposit fee to cancel an award ticket and the $150 reissue fee to change an award ticket (excluding Basic Economy fares).

Eliminating the 72-hour requirement to change or cancel an award ticket.

Allowing customers to use the remaining balance of their ticket toward future Delta travel (similar to the experience of receiving a store credit when exchanging an item for a less expensive one).

Extending travel credits through December 2022 for travel originally scheduled to depart after March 1, 2020 (if the ticket was purchased before April 17, 2020).

Customers can easily make changes to their travel via My Trips on delta.com and in the Fly Delta app.