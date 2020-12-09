Jamaica Tourism Minister to Chair Airline and Cruise Recovery Group

Jamaica Tourism Minister, the Honorable Edmund Bartlett, will chair the Working Group on Accelerating the Recovery of the Airline and Cruise Industries in the Post Pandemic Stage of the Organization of American States (OAS) Inter-American Committee on Tourism (CITUR).

The establishment of the Working Group was a decision of the 2nd Special Meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) Inter-American Committee on Tourism (CITUR) held on August 2020, along, with 3 other Working Groups focused on:

Standardization of bio-sanitary protocols for travel and tourism at the hemispheric level

Climate change and sustainable development for tourism in the Americas

Design of a 2050 Tourism Agenda for the Americas

The first meeting of the Working Group will be held on December 10, 2020 with representatives from Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Honduras, Peru, St. Vincent. and the Grenadines. In preparation for this meeting, the Honorable Minister convened a preparatory meeting at the national level with key stakeholders from the airline and cruise industries.

The Working Group will present its finalized recovery plan for the consideration of the XXV Inter-American Congress of Ministers and High Level Authorities of Tourism in October 2021.

