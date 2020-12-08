Marriott to debut first AC Hotel in the Dominican Republic

Marriott, together with investment firm EGI Business Group, adds to its growing portfolio in Latin America with the introduction of AC Punta Cana in the Spring of 2021. The property will be the first project from EGI Business Group in the Caribbean, the first AC Hotel in the Dominican Republic, and will be managed by Highgate.

Tackling a growing trend in travel that combines business with leisure, this 129-room property will enhance the brand’s signature take on precision and attention to detail to cater to the demands of essentialists who live by design and wish to make the most of their time and focus. The hotel aims to craft timeless, uncluttered spaces in which the bothersome frictions of travel have been thoughtfully edited away, leaving only what’s important.

Once completed, AC Punta Cana will be a social hotspot in the heart of one of the Caribbean’s fastest-growing tourist destinations. Developed by EGI Business group, a real estate investment, and management firm, in collaboration with Montano Group, the modern structure will combine the brand’s distinctive architectural inclinations, which implement clean lines, balanced use of materials, and tastefully-proportioned spaces.

AC Hotels is a lifestyle-led European brand founded in 1998 with nearly 160 hotels in 22 countries and territories. AC by Marriott Punta Cana will be the 11th AC in the Caribbean when it officially opens in 2021.