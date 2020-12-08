The St. Regis San Francisco Among First Hotels and Resorts in the World to Achieve Health Security Verification

The St. Regis San Francisco, the city’s premier address for luxury accommodations, gracious service and timeless elegance is proud to announce that it is among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place.

This verification comes with an easily identifiable “seal of approval” – the Sharecare VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide badge – based on a hotel’s compliance with expert-validated best practices that minimize the risk and impact of COVID-19 and potential future public health events.

“The safety and comfort of our clients has always been a great priority for the hotel,” said Jacqueline Volkart, general manager of The St. Regis San Francisco. “Investing in health safety procedures to try to curb the spread of Covid-19 means we can continue to provide the world-class service that our guests deserve and seek when staying with us. We look forward to safely welcoming guests now with a credible certification that boosts their confidence when choosing the next destination.”

Developed by Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on genuine Five-Star service, and digital health industry leader Sharecare, the comprehensive verification covers more than 360 standards across health and hygiene protocols, cleaning products and procedures, ventilation, physical distancing, the guest experience, and health safety communication with guests and employees. Hotels are required to verify their health protocols on an ongoing basis to ensure continued compliance with the most up-to-date global health standards.

“The pandemic has made it clear that hotels and resorts must, first and foremost, assure guests of their safety,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “By becoming VERIFIED®, The St. Regis San Francisco has demonstrated its commitment to creating a culture of accountability and following global best practices to heighten health security, certified by a third party.”

For more information about The St. Regis San Francisco and its many offerings, please visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/sfoxr-the-st-regis-san-francisco/. For a complete list of hotels and resorts that currently are Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide, please visit www.forbestravelguide.com/verified.

About The St. Regis San Francisco

The St. Regis San Francisco opened in November 2005, introducing a new dimension of luxury, uncompromising service, and timeless elegance to the city of San Francisco. The 40-story landmark building, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, includes 100 private residences rising 19 levels above the 260-room St. Regis Hotel. From legendary butler service, “anticipatory” guest care and impeccable staff training to the signature Remède Spa, luxurious amenities and interior design by Yabu Pushelberg of Toronto, The St. Regis San Francisco delivers an unmatched guest experience. The St. Regis San Francisco is located at 125 Third Street. Telephone: 415.284.4000.

