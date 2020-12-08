Take the Ocean Road with Centara’s Twin-Centre Seafront Escapes

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is inviting Thai residents to take a “Festive Road Trip” this holiday season, with a choice of two-for-one twin-center holidays that showcase the spectacular beauty of Thailand’s best beaches. Simply pack your bags, start your engines and head out on the open road!

Throughout December and January, guests can experience the perfect combo of sun, sea, sand and superb value at a series of paired resorts. With a choice of four-night or six-night beachfront vacations now available in Phuket & Krabi, Koh Chang & Trat, and Rayong & Trat, plus an array of enticing amenities such as breakfast, resort credit, upgrades or spa treatments, all Thai nationals and expats can enjoy a rewarding road trip with Centara.

The “Grand Tour of the South” package celebrates the natural splendor of southern Thailand with stays at Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, the stylish seafront resort featuring a water park, exhilarating activities and uninterrupted views of the azure Andaman Sea, and Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi, which is nestled in its own private bay and overlooks an idyllic island-studded seascape. The three-hour drive between the two resorts embraces some of the Kingdom’s most stunning scenery.

Guests can now combine a two- or three-night stay in a Deluxe Room at Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, including daily breakfast for two people, THB 500 F&B credit per night, and a free upgrade to a Deluxe Sea View room*, with the same number of nights in a Deluxe Garden View at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi, including breakfast, THB 500 F&B credit per night and a free upgrade to a Deluxe Ocean Facing room*. A four-night package is available for THB 12,000 net, while a six-night holiday can be booked for THB 18,000 net.

Alternatively, the four-night “Island Discovery” package lets guests uncover the wonders of Koh Chang and Trat, in the exquisite eastern corner of Thailand. Just five hours’ drive from Bangkok, guests can spend endless days unwinding at Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resort, which is set on the white sands of Klong Prao Beach. Spend dreamy days exploring the island’s waterfalls, forest trails and offshore wonders, before returning to the mainland to stay at Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas Trat, a serene retreat set between the sandy shore and lush jungle.

Travelers can combine a three-night stay in a Superior Room at Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resort, including daily breakfast, THB 300 F&B credit per stay, and an upgrade to a Deluxe Cabana room*, with a one-night stay in a Tropical Family Suite at Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas Trat, including breakfast, THB 300 F&B credit and a 30-minute massage for one person. This four-night offer is priced at THB 5,440 net.

Finally, Centara’s “Journey to the East” package gives Bangkokians the chance to visit Rayong and Trat, two of the pristine provinces along Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard. Head out along the ocean road and enjoy a fantastic festive escape at Centara Q Resort Rayong, where sea-facing rooms and a spa set the scene for sublime staycations. Then continue along the palm-fringed coast to Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas Trat, which blends elegant accommodation with water sports, wellness and mouth-watering cuisine.

Priced at just THB 7,120 net, this fantastic four-night package includes two nights in a Superior Ocean Facing room at Centara Q Resort Rayong, including daily breakfast, THB 500 F&B credit, and a 30-minute massage, and a two-night stay in a Tropical Family Suite at Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas Trat, including breakfast, THB 300 F&B credit, and a 30-minute massage.

Centara’s Festive Road Trip package vouchers must be purchased by 31st December 2020, for stays taken by 31st January 2021. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information and to book your blissful beachfront break with Centara in Thailand, please contact 02 101 1234 or email [email protected].

*All room upgrades are subject to availability.

