America’s 2020 Most Generous Cities named

Although it’s been a difficult year for everyone, it’s also brought out the generosity in Americans. A recent report on charitable giving shows that more people in the U.S. this year are reaching into their pockets to help others in need. In fact, “total donations made through June equaled 47.3 percent of total giving for all of 2019.”



But where in America are people giving back to their communities the most?



In honor of the Season of Giving, the experts crunched the data to find the Most Generous U.S. Cities of 2020. They compared the 150 biggest U.S. cities across 12 key indicators of philanthropic behavior, from charitable giving to volunteering rate to the number of food banks.



So which cities are the most giving this year? See the results below, followed by key findings from the report.

America’s Most Generous Cities

Minneapolis, Minnesota St. Paul, Minnesota Portland, Oregon Salt Lake City, Utah Vancouver, Washington Boston, Massachusetts Seattle, Washington Washington, D.C. Tacoma, Washington Baltimore, Maryland

Key Takeaways: