Former UNWTO Chiefs had enough! Member Countries put on notice

Shame on UNWTO Secretary-General Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili was the headline on eTurboNews three days ago.

Three days later two former highly concerned UNWTO Secretary Generals, Francesco Frangalli and Dr. Taleb Rifai came out of retirement with an open letter delivered today to all UNWTO Member States.

The letter is also delivered to the UN Headquarters in New York. In the history of this UN-affiliated organization, this is a first.

While the tourism world is trying to stay alive during the worst crisis this industry ever faced, the UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili is shamelessly taking advantage of the current situation. He knows he failed, running his office like a dictator. He also knows he needs to make it impossible for any candidate campaigning against him to have a fair shot.

Zurab has been traveling to voting executive council member countries promising positions and giving them his full attention. Sources told eTurboNews: Brazil was promised a high-level position, Chile received a vote from Georgia in return for an expected vote for Zurab. Romania cut a deal, and Saudi Arabia is getting a UNWTO center for 13 countries.

Zurab doesn’t like questions. The minute he took office his press office concentrated to produce self-serving press releases. On relevant issues the media was left in the dark, questions were not allowed and never responded to.

The largest source countries for tourism, the United States of America and the U.K. took a step back postponing plans to join the organization after the September 2019 General Assembly in St. Petersburg.

COVID-19 was met with glossy brochures and fancy studies.

Finally two former UNWTO Chiefs said: “Enough is enough”

Former UNWTO Secretary-General Dr. Taleb Rifai Former UNWTO Secretary- General Francesco Frangalli

OPEN LETTER TO ALL UNWTO MEMBERS

Dear members of UNWTO , Dear colleges and friends,

We hope this message reaches you in good health in these testing times. We are writing to you today as two former Secretary Generals of our esteemed UNWTO having served as Secretary Generals for 20 years combined. We are writing to you out of concern on the upcoming elections of the Secretary General 2022- 2025. This election is planned during times COVID-19 keeps spreading internationally in record numbers, making travel difficult if not impossible in many regions in the world.

In it’s last meeting held in Georgia , the Executive Council agreed on a tight time table for the upcoming elections of the Secretary General 2022 – 2025. It was agreed , based on the recommendation of the secretariat, that the elections would be held on the 18 of January 2021 instead of in May 2021, as has been always the case in the past. The main reason for that was the argument by the Secretary General that the election should better coincide with FITUR in Madrid. FITUR was scheduled to be held in Madrid from 20-22 January 2021.



UNTWO rules and regulations state that elections always better be held at headquarters. (Madrid). This rule was put in place to assure fairness for the election process.. It was our understanding that for 2021 it was the desire of Spain to have the meeting coincide with FITUR .

Now FITUR in Madrid was forced to postpone tentatively until May 2021 due to COVID-19.

This development should have you all reconsider the wisdom of the Georgia decision, particularly in light of the fact that Tourism Ministers , like many other public officials , around the globe are experiencing the biggest challenges ever faced by the sectors .

They are under daily pressure from public and private stakeholders to re-open their borders and relaunch travel . Considering therefore, the current pre- occupation and priorities of each Minister, and in the interest of public safety, we are suggesting to you and strongly urging , that the elections be postponed and to be held concurrently with the General Assembly in Morocco ( September – October 2021 ).

This is for the following reasons:

1 . The UNWTO has always held the first council of the year in late spring , end of April to May . The main reason was that it would give both the secretariat and the council the opportunity to approve the budget of the previous year ( 2020 in this case).

Auditors finish their work in early April, in order to submit the budget to the General Assembly to be held in September – October. In 2021 the General Assembly is scheduled to be held in Morroco.

2 . According to the rules and regulations governing the elections, personal interaction is necessary. There is no provision for a virtual meeting.

One of the reasons is the principle of secret voting. It would be extremely difficult to secure this in an online setting. To establish a workable technical solution acceptable to all members in such a short time frame is impossible.



The argument ambassador could represent their countries is unfair and discriminatory.

Many member countries do not have embassies in Madrid. Excluding such countries from a reasonable opportunity to vote would compromise the integrity of the election and the integrity of the UNWTO as an institution.

3. Currently its normal if not even expected in theworld to postpone such events.

Therefore, for all the reasons above and , in order to maintain the correctness and integrity of the elections, we are both kindly suggesting that the UNWTO reconsider the decision and move the next meeting of the Executive Counci, to coincide with the General Assembly. The next Executive Council meeting has the mandate to hold elections.

Should Spain as the host country for UNWTO insist on moving forward with the meeting, we request to still coincide it with FITUR in May 2021.

Although everyone had to abide by the decision of the Council and submitted their nomination application on the time agreed upon in Georgia , we believe, for fairness to others that may still wish to submit their candidacy, the cutting date for submitting the candidates applications should be moved to March 2021. March has been the cut off day in all previous elections.

We are, of course, copying the secretariat on this communication. We had been informed informally of the insistence of this Secretariat to keep things as decided in Georgia, which is the reason we are addressing you publicly and directly.

We thank you all dearly for your kind understanding and your concern for the wellbeing and integrity of the UNWTO.

Hoping to see in Madrid IN MAY or better in Morroco IN SEPTEMBER .

Francesco Frangalli.

Secretary General

1998 – 2010

Taleb Rifai

Secretary General UNWTO

2010- 2017