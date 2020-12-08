World Tourism Network Launch: Just Amazing

This month is the launch of the World Tourism Network (WTN). Born from the popular rebuilding.travel discussion, World Tourism Network is the long-overdue voice of small- and medium-sized travel and tourism businesses around the world.



By uniting efforts, WTN brings to the forefront the needs and aspirations of small- and medium-sized businesses and their stakeholders.

The launch events are nothing but amazing and include tourism players from 123 countries.



On Thursday, Her Excellency Sheikha Mai Bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, will lead a high-level panel of tourism leaders, ministers, and former UNWTO Secretary General candidates including Dr. Taleb Rifai. She is the first woman nominated for the UNWTO Secretary General post and is known for her achievements in supporting cultural conservation and sustainable tourism.

On Wednesday, the official opening event will introduce local chapters starting in various parts of the world. “We are an organization that will be built from the bottom up. Chapters and our various interest groups drive our organization,” said founding member Juergen Steinmetz, who is also the publisher of eTurboNews.

The growing list of interest groups include discussions on aviation, investments, training, climate, small cultural cities, and of course COVID-19.

One of the highlights will be the celebration of Commemorating 35 Years of Peace through Tourism. The founder of the International Institute for Peace Through Tourism (IIPT) is bringing in an international panel.

Professor Geoffrey Lipman is presenting a panel on climate-friendly travel, and Vijay Poonoosamy’s panel will analyze Aviation Challenges.

Dozens of events and panels from WTN members will be presented in December. All presentations will also broadcast live on eTurboNews and 16 other news platforms, Livestream.travel, social media, Spotify, and Apple. Presentations will be repeated in rotation throughout the next 2 months. It’s free to attend and to ask questions. Register at www.wtn.travel/expo

WTN established its own global exhibition and called it World ExpoTravel. It collects all presentations on one VIMEO platform on www.worldexpo.travel

WTN wants everyone in the travel industry and friends of the travel industry to join the party on www.wtn.travel/expo