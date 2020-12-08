Tourism Benefits from Agra Metro Project

Agra, the city of the iconic Taj Mahal, will be nearer the metro route as Prime Minister N. Modi launched the Agra Metro project, today, December 7, 2020.

The project will take 5 years to complete and cost over Rs 8000 crores (US$1.08 billion). The metro line will have stations which will help link the major tourist attractions of the city like the Taj, Agra Fort, and Fathepur Sikri. The length of the track will be 30 kilometers, and it will benefit domestic and international tourists heading to Agra to see the Taj Mahal and other monuments as well.

The local population will also benefit from the project, which many travel industry leaders feel is long overdue. The metro in Agra will run at a speed of 80 kilometers per hour, and the cost of one metro rail of 3 coaches is pegged at Rs 8 crore.

Agra has been in the news in recent months as the city attractions were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, even when several other destinations in the area were opened earlier. Even now, there is a quota for daily visitors for the Taj Mahal, which does not help boost tourism.

The hotels have suffered much and even the travel agents and operators are not making gains as domestic travelers are not using their services.

