Second Passport – An Innovate Immigration Company with CEO Yury Mosha

In the immigration market, specifically in post-soviet territory in countries such as Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus, Second Passport is considered to be an industry leader. The international company has come out on top in their field and is soon to be celebrating their 10-year anniversary of being in the industry in March of 2021.

The company was founded by Yury Mosha, who himself is an immigrant. He moved to America by himself, where he had no friends and zero connections. Once here, he started his own company, Russian America, which worked only with Russian immigrants who wanted to come to the U.S. The company was small and based in Sheepshead Bay in Brooklyn. With no help from any investors and over all with work done by themselves, in 2017, they changed the name to Second Passport. After gaining industry knowledge and having a solid understanding of their business model, they expanded their market to work with other countries. Now, they help their clients immigrate to over 80 different countries from all over the world.

They offer various services to their clients, one of which is social adaptation. When coming to a new country, getting legal help is essential, however there are other various details that an immigrant would need assistance with. Someone needs to meet them at the airport, help them find a place to live, find them health insurance, tell them where they can take language courses, and where to even go grocery shopping. These details are essential, and Second Passport helps offers this to their clients in all the countries they work with such as Australia, the U.K., Denmark, Egypt, India, Singapore, Uruguay, Japan, and others. If a client were to have any questions with anything in regard to their immigration, Second Passport has adapters that they can always call who are there to help. This way, the fears that come with moving to a new country are eliminated.



CEO Yury Mosha

Another service that they offer are helping their clients get visas. They offer help with getting work and student visas, and a variety of other visas. With their student visas, they even go the extra mile to help find their clients a university in the country to which they are moving, and will help them find a program to get their degree in. Second Passport can also help their clients find a job in a new country, and make sure that they are situated. They have all of the necessary licenses to do this work, and they also are a part of the Investment Migration Council.

Something that they take very seriously is their reputation. Customer satisfaction is essential, and they pride themselves on creating better lives for the people that they work with. They have received over 300 video reviews from satisfied clients who talk about how the company has greatly helped them. They also have over 1,000 written reviews as well from clients, detailing the opportunities that Second Passport has given them over the last 10 years that they have been open for business.

While they have their central office in New York City on Wall Street, they are very actively working on expanding their franchises. Currently, they have over 50 offices where clients are able to visit and have someone assist them from the Second Passport team. In 2021, they plan on opening another 50 offices so that they have a total of over 100 offices. To do so, they are also looking for business partners.

The company mission is to “Help all clients, regardless of their citizenship and place of residence, to overcome the borders on the way to achieving their goals, while guaranteeing professionalism that no other company can provide”. The team working for Second Passport is very close, and they truly do value the work that they do. The company prides themselves in their ability to allow people to get a second chance in life, to move to a new country and start over.

