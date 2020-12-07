WestJet expands pre-travel Hawaii testing to British Columbia

WestJet today announced it has collaborated with LifeLabs in British Columbia to offer State of Hawaii-approved pre-departure testing. A negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours of departure will exempt the guest from the state’s required 14-day quarantine.

“WestJet is pleased to facilitate pre-departure travel testing in British Columbia for the start of our Hawaii flying,” said Billy Nolen, WestJet Vice-President Safety, Security and Quality. “COVID-19 testing is key to ensuring safe and confident travel. We are pleased to be working with LifeLabs to offer testing approved by the State of Hawaii for our guests traveling from BC.”

As Canada’s largest medical laboratory, LifeLabs is focused on providing Canadians with COVID-19 testing solutions that keeps them safe – whether it’s in their own communities or when travelling abroad,” said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. “We are proud to partner with WestJet to provide their guests with access to testing and high-quality, reliable results.”

Those wishing to book a pre-departure test from British Columbia can do so by locating a LifeLab partner clinic listed on WestJet page. The cost of the test is $250 plus tax, payable by the guest. WestJet and LifeLabs will have more information on additional BC testing locations shortly.

Guests travelling to Hawaii are responsible for ensuring they receive a test within 72-hours of their flight departing to Hawaii in order to avoid quarantine and will be required to display their negative test result prior to boarding. If test results are not available before boarding the final leg of the trip, the traveller must quarantine for 14 days or the length of the stay, whichever is shorter.

All visitors intending to visit Hawaii must register prior to travel: Hawaii entrance requirements are found at https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/.

Last month, WestJet announced its December schedule including twice-weekly, non-stop service between Vancouver and Honolulu and Vancouver and Maui. The airline will also be flying non-stop Dreamliner service between Calgary and Honolulu and Calgary and Maui in partnership with DynaLife.