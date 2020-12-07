Iceland: No more COVID-19 quarantine for foreign tourists

Government officials in Iceland announced that they have decided to cancel mandatory coronavirus testing and quarantine for foreign tourists. The new rules will come into force on December 10.

When entering the country, foreign visitors will now have to present a negative test result for COVID-19, taken 14 days prior to the visit, or an antibody test result.

“These measures are designed to limit the risk of infection entering the country across the border. We also hope that the development of effective vaccines will allow us to rethink restrictive measures in the first weeks of the new year,” said Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdouttir.

Currently, in order to visit Iceland, foreign tourists have to be quarantined for two weeks and take a COVID-19 test twice – upon arrival and after a six-day stay in self-isolation.