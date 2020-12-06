Rudy Giuliani positive COVID-19: What it means for President Trump

While Rudy Giuliani is traveling around the country to spread the rumor of fraud elections in the United States, he was now tested positive for Coronavirus.

US President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19.

It would not stop the president to get ready for rallies and mass gatherings in Georgia t lobby for an upcoming run off election.

This was announced in a tweet by the US president hours ago.

The president tweeted:

“[email protected], by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” the president tweeted Sunday, repeating baseless claims of election fraud.

Trump had not reported on the 76-year-old’s condition.