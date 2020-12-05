Tanzania Named Most Fascinating African Destination

Participants at the first Africa Tourism Day held on November 26 in Nigeria voted Tanzania as the most exciting and fascinating tourist destination in Africa.

Participants of the first exciting Africa Tourism Day (ATD) were asked to vote for the African country which is best for tourism. The poll voters selected Tanzania as the most exciting African safari destination, followed by Mozambique and Nigeria.

Africa Tourism Day organizer and African Tourism Board (ATB) Ambassador in Nigeria, Ms. Abigail Olagbaye, who is also Desigo Tourism Chief Executive Officer (CEO), announced the winners of the poll which targeted to pick the best photograph contest winner and the most exciting and fascinating travel destination in Africa.

The ATD photo contest winner was Steven Sigadu from Zambia who was awarded a 5-day visit to Cape Town in South Africa.

Tanzania has been rated among leading safari destinations in Africa due to its rich natural attractions, mostly the wildlife in leading protected parks including the Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Ruaha, Selous Game Reserve, Mkomazi, and other fascinating nature reserves with natural beauty.

Visiting and staying in Tanzania could be a lifetime and memorable moment when visitors meet some of the friendliest people one will ever meet who will go above and beyond to help guests out and make them feel welcomed in their country.

Serengeti National Park is one of the best safaris one can choose to experience to see the “Big African 5: Lion, Leopard, Elephant, Rhino, and Buffalo.”

Tanzania is home to famous natural and attractive geographical features including Mount Kilimanjaro, Ngorongoro Crater, Mount Meru, the Indian Ocean Coast, and a myriad of natural caves.

Africa Tourism Day targets focus on Africa as a single destination through its annual event which will be rotational throughout the African countries. This affords host countries the opportunity to showcase their unique tourism assets and attract tourists and investors on a continental and global level. The event celebrates Africa’s rich and diverse cultural and natural tourist attractive endowments.

The ATD also aims to create awareness on issues that are impeding development, progress, integration, and growth of the tourism industry and also formulating and sharing solutions and marshal plans to leapfrog tourism development in Africa.

In partnership with TravelNewsGroup, the event was streamed around the globe on social media, Livestream, eTurboNews, and then circulated to members of world tourism platforms.

#rebuildingtravel