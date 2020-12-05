101 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Hong Kong today

According to Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection (CHP), Hong Kong’s coronavirus tally is now 6,802, with 101 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday.

The newly confirmed cases involved 92 local infections, with 29 of them untraceable. The remaining nine were imported cases, Albert Au, Principal Medical and Health Officer of the CHP’s Communicable Disease Branch, said at a press briefing.

There were about 50 cases tested positive preliminary, he added.

According to Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority, 1,048 COVID-19 patients are still being treated in local hospitals and a community treatment facility, including 29 in critical condition.