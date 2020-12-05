Planning your next trip? America’s best vacation spots revealed
As 2020 has rocked our travel plans in a way none of us could have imagined, one benefit of the ban on international travel was the opportunity to explore a bit more of our home turf with a U.S. vacation.
New research released today shows every state’s favorite vacation destinations in the US. With the overall favorite being revealed, as well as a state and city breakdown.
The USA’s top 5 favorite U.S vacations
|City
|State
|U.S. Vacation Searches
|Las Vegas
|Nevada
|6,599,700
|Miami
|Florida
|4,289,350
|New York City
|New York
|3,819,910
|Chicago
|Illinois
|3,321,010
|San Diego
|California
|3,295,440
Las Vegas proved to be American’s favorite vacation spot, with 6,599,700 searches. In second place, with 4,289,350 searches was Miami, followed by New York (3,819,910), Chicago (3,321,010) and San Diego (3,295,440).
The research also revealed some interesting facts:
- 36 states (72%) prefer to vacation close to home, as destinations within their state are revealed to be at the top of their holiday list
- Coloradans favorite U.S. vacation spot is Denver, Florida loves Orlando and Tennessee favors Nashville.
- Residents of states that prefer to venture further afield include Delawareans, where Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is their favorite destination, residents of Mississippi, who love to head to New Orleans, Louisiana, and West Virginians who prefer to travel to Virginia Beach in neighbouring state Virginia.
