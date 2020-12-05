Planning your next trip? America’s best vacation spots revealed

As 2020 has rocked our travel plans in a way none of us could have imagined, one benefit of the ban on international travel was the opportunity to explore a bit more of our home turf with a U.S. vacation.

New research released today shows every state’s favorite vacation destinations in the US. With the overall favorite being revealed, as well as a state and city breakdown.

The USA’s top 5 favorite U.S vacations

City State U.S. Vacation Searches Las Vegas Nevada 6,599,700 Miami Florida 4,289,350 New York City New York 3,819,910 Chicago Illinois 3,321,010 San Diego California 3,295,440

Las Vegas proved to be American’s favorite vacation spot, with 6,599,700 searches. In second place, with 4,289,350 searches was Miami, followed by New York (3,819,910), Chicago (3,321,010) and San Diego (3,295,440).

The research also revealed some interesting facts: