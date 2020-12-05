Bahamas Resorts World Bimini re-opening on December 26

Resorts World Bimini, located in the Bahamas just 50 nautical miles from Miami, will re-open on Saturday, December 26th, 2020. Thanks to the resort’s comprehensive “Safe in the Sun!” health and safety plan and the Bahamas’ Clean and Pristine Certification program, guests will be able to responsibly enjoy an extraordinary island escape this winter and beyond.

“Resorts World Bimini couldn’t be happier to be opening its doors once again and welcoming back our guests,” said Robert DeSalvio, President of Genting Americas East. “Our team members have done everything under the sun to make guests’ experiences here clean, safe and fun.”

From arrival to departure, each step of a Bimini vacation has been reviewed to ensure health and safety, in keeping with the Bahamas’ Clean and Pristine Certification program. Hand-sanitizing stations are available throughout the resort and all products offered for handwashing are aligned to CDC guidelines. The Resorts World Bimini team is ready to respond if additional needs arise and the resort’s travel partners including Bimini Undersea, Tropic Ocean Airways and Silver Airways have stepped up their protocols to ensure that guests can arrive in Bimini and experience the resort worry-free.

Last month, the Islands of The Bahamas announced streamlined entry protocols that will enable visitors to better and more seamlessly enjoy the Bahamas vacation experience. The Bahamas requires all travelers to:

· Obtain a COVID-19 RT PCR test within five (5) days prior to arrival.

· Apply for a Bahamas Health Travel Visa at http://travel.gov.bs.

· Complete a mandatory daily online health questionnaire for symptom tracking purposes for the duration of the visit.

· Take a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test on day 5 of the visit (unless departing on day 5).

· Always wear a mask and always social distance in public places.

· Opt-in to mandatory COVID-19 health insurance when applying for their Health Travel Visa. The insurance will cover travelers for the duration of their stay in The Bahamas.