Cambria Hotels debuts in Madeira Beach, Florida

Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., made its official debut in Madeira Beach, Florida yesterday evening with the grand opening of the Cambria Hotel St. Petersburg – Madeira Beach Marina.

Keeping in line with the area’s nautical theme and Cambria’s commitment to the communities in which the brand is present, the celebration was marked by a Gasparilla-inspired event and $1,000 donation to the Gulf Beaches Rotary, an organization of business and civic leaders from the Madeira Beach and Treasure Island areas. Madeira Beach Mayor John Hendricks and City Manager Robert Daniels joined executives from Choice Hotels and the hotel’s development company, Madeira Hotel Investors LLC, for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Between leisure travel opportunities and the rise in remote-access technology, what better way to take advantage of remote work and virtual learning than by sitting on a rooftop pool deck with panoramic views of sunny Madeira Beach,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “Ideal for staycations or as a warm destination on a road trip this winter, the Cambria Hotel St. Petersburg – Madeira Beach Marina offers approachable indulgences guests desire and convenient proximity to fantastic area beaches, including St. Pete Beach, ranked among Tripadvisor’s ‘Top 25 Beaches’ in the United States. The hotel also features design forward elements inspired by the legend of John LeVeque, the first western settler of the area who buried treasure on the beach — befitting of the treasure guests will see hidden throughout the hotel’s artwork. Guests are sure to feel like they have discovered gold when staying at this oasis.”