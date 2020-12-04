Centara Launches 12.12 Double Mega Sale

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is offering travelers the chance to enjoy the ultimate holiday this upcoming festive season with the 12.12 Double Mega Sale.

The limited time flash sale is available only for three days from December 11-13, 2020. Perfect for the year-end getaway, the vouchers can be used for stays until March 31, 2021.

Under the campaign, room rates start from THB 720 net per night, including daily breakfast for 2 persons, early check-in from 9 a.m. and late check-out until 9 p.m. at participating hotels. Guests also receive hotel credit up to THB 2,120 per room per night, redeemable for festive dining, rejuvenating spa experiences or services during the stay, plus Central department store discount vouchers worth up to THB 1,600.

Exclusively for all stays in December 2020, guests also receive additional festive surprises at check-in, which can include 50% dining or spa discount privileges, breakfast in bed for two, guaranteed room upgrades, a free night’s stay and more!

Up to two children stay for free, and bookings of 4 or more nights receive a free half-board upgrade.

The 12.12 Double Mega Sale can be purchased from December 11-13, 2020, for stays from December 11, 2020 – March 31, 2021.

Travelers who are not yet a CentaraThe1 member can sign up for free at www.centara1card.com.



For terms & conditions and 12.12 Double Mega Sale purchase information, please visit the Centara website at www.centarahotelsresorts.com, contact the reservation center at [email protected] and +66(0) 2101 1234 or via live chat.

ABOUT CENTARA

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 81 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. The group’s newest Centara Reserve brand was unveiled in 2020 as an experiential luxury collection, inviting guests to discover a new era of story-driven hospitality starting with Centara Reserve Samui.

Centara also operates state-of-the-art convention centers and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travelers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty program, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

Facebook LinkedIn Instagram Twitter

More news about Centara