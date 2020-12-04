CruiseTrends report: Cruising in December 2020

CruiseTrends report for the month of December 2020 was released today. This report details a picture of trends in consumer behavior for cruise ship travel for December 2020.

The CruiseTrends report for December 2020 is detailed below.

Most Popular Cruise Lines

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each cruise line in the given month)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Royal Caribbean International

2. Luxury: Oceania Cruises

3. River: American Queen Steamboat Company

In second place is Norwegian Cruise Line for premium/contemporary, Regent Seven Seas for luxury and Viking for river.

Most Popular Cruise Ships

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each ship)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Allure of the Seas

2. Luxury: Oceania Marina

3. River: American Duchess

Next in popularity are Oasis of the Seas for premium/contemporary, Oceania Riviera for luxury and AmaWaterways’ AmaVerde for river.

Most Popular Cruise Regions

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each region)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Caribbean

2. Luxury: Europe

3. River: Europe



Next in popularity are North America for premium/contemporary, Caribbean for luxury and North America for river.

Most Popular Cruise Departure Ports

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each departure port)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Fort Lauderdale

2. Luxury: Miami

3. River: Vienna



Next in popularity are Miami for premium/contemporary, Southampton for luxury and Saint Louis for river.

Most Popular Cruise Ports Visited

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each port visited during cruise itineraries, excluding departure ports)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Cozumel

2. Luxury: Gustavia

3. River: Vienna

Next in popularity are CocoCay (the Bahamas) for premium/contemporary; Sicily for luxury and Budapest for river.

Most Popular Countries Visited

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each country visited during cruise itineraries, excluding countries of departure)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Mexico

2. Luxury: Spain

3. River: Austria

Second are Bahamas for premium/contemporary, USA for luxury and Germany for river.

Most Popular Cabin Types

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each cabin type)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Balcony

2. Luxury: Balcony

3. River: Balcony



Number of Cabins Requested

(Based on most popular number of cabins per request)

1. Premium/Contemporary: 1 cabin

2. Luxury: 1 cabin

3. River: 1 cabin



Second are 2 cabins for premium/contemporary, 2 cabins for luxury and 3 cabins for river.

Most Popular Cruise Itinerary Lengths

(Based on most requested itinerary lengths)

1. Premium/Contemporary: 7 nights

2. Luxury: 7 nights

3. River: 8 nights



Second are 14 nights for premium/contemporary, 10 nights for luxury and 7 nights for river.



Most Popular Sailing Months Requested

(Based on the most requested months)

1. Premium/Contemporary: December 2021

2. Luxury: December 2021

3. River: August 2021



Booking Window of Time

The average number of days between the date the cruise was booked and the date it sails.



1. Contemporary/Premium – booked 297 days in advance

2. Luxury – booked 393 days in advance 3. River – booked 358 days in advance

