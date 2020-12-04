Christmas in Dubai: Best Christmas Markets 2020

USA PRWIRE-

Dubai celebrates the Christmas month in its own unique way. Right after the National holiday that is on 2nd December, it transforms itself into a beautiful wonderland to welcome tourists around the world and celebrate Christmas in Dubai. Dubai streets, markets, and malls are decorated with colorful lights. Not only that, but you can also enjoy many shows and events that are taking place in the different areas of Dubai.

As December is approaching quite soon, we all are looking for our favorite festivals and Christmas markets. Although, you can’t enjoy Madinat Jumeirah festive market this year still we have plenty of options to choose from. These beautiful markets put you in vacation mode as you can enjoy many festive activities, decorating trees and gingerbread while kids can also meet their favorite Santa.

Here is the collection of some of the best Christmas markets in Dubai 2020. Also, make sure to contact any Car Rental Dubai company to book a car before your trip.

Habtoor Palace Dubai

This place is a real gem in the desert as they know how to make things more festive in the desert. The beautiful winder garden will run from 5 to 28 December. It is themed in such a way that everyone could enjoy here. Along with entertainment, there are a couple of food stalls to enjoy your meal. Also, there are attractions for kids here including the appearance of Santa. The timings of this market are from 5 to 10 pm and it is completely free. Feel free to bring your pets too as this market is pet-friendly.

Bab Al Shams

This Christmas market starts from 6 to 10 pm between 12 to 20 December. This market is well-known for offering beautiful presents even at the last minute. You are going to love the giant Christmas tree that is beautifully decorated along with the Santa Claus carriage. Other amenities include mulled grape, hot chocolate, sing-a-longs with mince pies, and much more. You can visit this market as it is located at Al Forsan Garden. As this market closes on 20 December you can head towards any other market as some markets are open by the end of December.

Aspen Christmas market

This huge and beautiful Christmas market will start from December 3 to January 8 this year. This festival is arranged at Kempinski Hotel mall of Emirates Eatery. You can pick a gift for your friends or family or buy things for yourself from different brimming stalls. This place is best for you if you are a food lover as you can enjoy mince pies, cookies, gingerbread houses, and much more.

Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera is hosting its first Christmas market this year. There will be a lot of fun opportunities for kids and adults. Also, there will be Father Christmas to entertain kids and a huge selection of shopping opportunities so you can buy gifts for everyone you want. They are also going to arrange the pop-up performance that will be performed by the gems choir and Orchestra. You can visit this market anytime and it has no entry fee. Also, this place is located in Downtown Dubai. Make sure to grab the tickets early because the tickets of this place are sold quite quickly.

Queen Elizabeth market Dubai

This giant hotel is all set up to kick-off the Christmas holidays and celebrations. It offers exclusive handmade gifts and crafts, especially for the Christmas festival. This beautiful hotel is also a part of the winter wonderland. For foodies, there are plenty of options to choose from. You will also be able to enjoy the live cooking station and festive beverages. Moreover, the entry is free of charge but you have to pay a little bit to enter a fair.

Time square center

When it comes to shopping, we can’t ignore one of the best Christmas markets called time square center. The place doesn’t only offer the best vibes but it is also the best one-stop shop to buy anything you want. They also offer gifts if you shop more in the form of travel or shopping vouchers. Also, there are many fun-based activities to involve kids and adults. In case you are done with games and shopping, you can watch a movie to spend some quality time.

Final thoughts

Here is the collection of some of the best Christmas markets in Dubai 2020. Make sure to spend this Christmas and new year with your family in UAE. Don’t forget to book your hotel before your trip as Dubai is quite crowded by the end and start of the year. Also, opt-in for Monthly car rental in Dubai services if you are going to stay for a longer period as it is the most cost-effective option. Happy Christmas in Advance!

