Hurtigruten Norway announces new CEO

Hurtigruten Group has appointed Hedda Felin CEO of Hurtigruten Norway, where she will take the helm of Hurtigruten’s iconic coastal Norway operations.

Hedda is a highly respected executive, a true visionary and the right woman for this unique position. Her profile, values and spirit fit very well with Hurtigruten’s commitment to sustainability, local communities and creating unique experiences, says Hurtigruten Group CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

To prepare for future growth, Hurtigruten Group has reorganized its cruise operations in two different entities: Hurtigruten Expeditions and Hurtigruten Norway.

Hurtigruten Norway’s coastal operation – running for almost 130 years and known as “The Most Beautiful Voyage in the World” – will from 2021 consist of seven custom-built, smaller cruise ships. Hurtigruten Norway will operate as a separate entity within Hurtigruten Group under Felin’s leadership.

Passion for sustainability

Hedda Felin joins Hurtigruten from the position as Head of the CEO’s office and special advisor to the CEO of the global energy giant Equinor.

“As the rest of Hurtigruten, I share a passion for sustainability, safety and communities. I’m thrilled to join the rest of the highly competent Hurtigruten Norway team and continue to combine innovation and heritage to further develop and grow a product unlike anything else on the seven seas,” says Felin.

Norwegian-born Felin has broad international experience, with extensive experience from across the value chain in the energy sector. Through 14 years with Equinor, Felin has held several key leadership and top management positions.

She was appointed Senior Vice President for UK & Ireland offshore in 2016, and sat in the International management team overseeing Equinors international activites. Previously, Felin has been heading up CSR and was Vice President of Safety and Sustainability for global exploration activities in Equinor.

Strong Heritage

Operating on the Norwegian coast continuously since 1893, Hurtigruten Group has longer and more in-depth experience on the spectacular Norwegian coastline than any other cruise line.

Hurtigruten Norway’s iconic 2500 nautical mile voyages between Bergen and Kirkenes offer a unique combination of local travelers, goods and cruise guests on board, visiting and serving 34 communities along the rugged Norwegian coastline.

As CEO of Hurtigruten Norway, Felin will be part of the Hurtigruten Group Management Team, based out of the Hurtigruten Group’s Oslo head office. She will assume her new role on March 1st, 2021.